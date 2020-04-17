Services
Elizabeth Jean Little


1921 - 2020
Elizabeth Jean Little Obituary
Elizabeth Jean Little

Springfield - Elizabeth Jean (Edwards ) Little, age 98, Springfield passed away Thursday, April 16th, 2020 in her home.

Elizabeth was born October 16, 1921 in Christian County, Mo to Hubert and Lydia Edwards. She was united in marriage to George C. Little, who preceded her in death on June 30, 1994. Elizabeth had many friends who will miss her and helped her during her declining years. Faith Hospice cared for her as well as the Council of Churches, Premier Health, Barbara DaCosta, MSW, and LCSW, along with close friends, Mamie Garner, Opal Hurley, Debi Hunget, Marce Payne, Katy Porter, Jane Smith and Rosann Dalton and family.

Memorial services will be at a later at Ozark Highland Mobile Home Park, a private burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Elizabeth's name to the or Sunset Church of Christ
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
