Elizabeth "Bette" Jenkins
Brookline - The world became a shade paler this past Wednesday with the passing of our mother, Elizabeth "Bette" Jenkins. We mourn for the World as one of the finest women God created released her final breath and departed us on her journey back home.
Born Elizabeth Reints in 1930 on a rural farm outside LeMars, Iowa, she had lived a life few now remember and fewer choose to endeavor. She grew up through a Great Depression, watched a World War claim friends and neighbors, and sat on a sofa with her children watching as man took his first step on the Moon. The last of her family, she is preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, and husband of 63 years, Frank. The legacy she leaves behind is found in the lives, hearts, and successes of her five children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Our names are of inconsequence, for this story is about her.
She married our Father in 1950 at a time when the world was still recovering from the hardships of the previous two decades. That same year saw the birth of their first child and the beginning of a tight knit family. Armed with nothing more than a simple high school education and the rearing she received from a hard-working mother and father, she raised a family through some of the poorest of times and most difficult of conditions. In her children and marriage, she found purpose and, to her, the meaning of life. A Depression Era child, she raised us to survive simply in an ever increasingly complicated World. We were poor and she struggled and sacrificed to provide a normal life, never giving up or giving in to the daunting task of caring and raising a large family. She was the master at mending fractured bones and broken hearts. When others saw failure or shortcomings in her children, she saw potential and instilled in us the power to succeed at life. She kept us warm, fed, and happy through the harshest of times and conditions, never losing any of us along the way. While others search for in vain beauty around them, she showed us the simple beauty of life. It was her unselfish sacrifice in life that taught us the meaning of love and responsibility. It was her smile and open arms at the end of the first day of kindergarten that taught us the meaning of Mother.
Bette lived a solitary life after the death of her husband in 2013. But she was never alone. Surrounded by her ever present pets and grown family, she lived out the final years of life at her home in Brookline.
With this quiet passing of an extraordinary woman, we mourn for this World. As others see success in careers and financial accomplishments, she found hers as a wife and mom in the happiness and wellbeing of her husband and children. With sadness, there will be no more morning crossword puzzles over coffee or rainy-day chats to return to.
We will miss you Mom. You gave us more than you ever knew and left a mark on this earth we know you never realized. We see you in our faces and our actions. You taught us well and kept us straight. For this, we cannot honor you enough. In your final words to us you thanked us for being your children and friends, but a thousand "thank you"s from us would never suffice to show you the appreciation in making us who we are today. You were the pillar and constant in our adolescent lives. You were wife, mother, doctor, teacher, and most of all, friend to not only your family but every soul you met.
As the first of many tears begin again, we say this; Pass gently into the night…your work here is finished.
The family would like to thank Dr. Zubair and the entire staff of Seasons Hospice for their care, kindness and compassion through this journey.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10th from 6 to 8 pm at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home and all those who knew this remarkable and kind woman are invited to pay their respects. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 11th at 10:00 AM at Brookline Cemetery, Brookline, MO.
Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 8, 2019