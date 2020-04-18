|
Elizabeth Kay Fine
Springfield - Elizabeth Kay Stokes Freeman Fine, age 76, left this world on April 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, three brothers, one sister and one granddaughter, Kelsea Lynne Shaffer.
She is survived by three brothers; eight sisters; two daughters, Melissa Freeman Brown, Cyndi Shaffer and husband Art. Five grandchildren, Summer Freeman, Daniel and Heather Enlow, Melanie Enlow, Austin Shaffer, Shelby Shaffer and Noah. Five great grandchildren, Tristan, Aleena, Kelsea, Hunter, and Daysha. Two fur babies, Wilbur and Scrappy.
Due to the Corona Virus services will be private. Burial will be at Robberson Prairie Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020