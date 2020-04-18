Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Fine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Kay Fine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Kay Fine Obituary
Elizabeth Kay Fine

Springfield - Elizabeth Kay Stokes Freeman Fine, age 76, left this world on April 17, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, three brothers, one sister and one granddaughter, Kelsea Lynne Shaffer.

She is survived by three brothers; eight sisters; two daughters, Melissa Freeman Brown, Cyndi Shaffer and husband Art. Five grandchildren, Summer Freeman, Daniel and Heather Enlow, Melanie Enlow, Austin Shaffer, Shelby Shaffer and Noah. Five great grandchildren, Tristan, Aleena, Kelsea, Hunter, and Daysha. Two fur babies, Wilbur and Scrappy.

Due to the Corona Virus services will be private. Burial will be at Robberson Prairie Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -