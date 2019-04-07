|
Elizabeth "Betty" McCoy
Springfield - Elizabeth L (Betty) McCoy of Springfield, age 96, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Betty was born on May 13, 1922 to George L. and Mary F. (Jordan) Brown in Pittsfield, IL. Betty attended St. Mary's Nursing School in Quincy, IL but found her passion as a ready-to-wear buyer for Levy Wolf on the square in Springfield, MO. She was united in marriage to James N. McCoy August 12, 1972.
Betty was a loving mother who was adored by her children and grandchildren. She was a beautiful woman who loved fashion and always dressed to reflect her amazing sense of style. She loved sports, especially horse-racing, a good Vodka Tonic and ice cream. She was a kind, generous and loving person who would always asked if she had anything you might want.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James N. McCoy; her daughter, Janice Lamson and her grandson, Todd Lamson.
She is survived by her son, George Hillman; daughters Sandy Schubbe and Mary King and her partner Harry King, all of Springfield, MO; her grandsons David and Charles Lamson of Knoxville, TN; granddaughters Amy (Poindexter) Green and her spouse David of St. Louis, MO; and Melissa (Baker) Riddle and her spouse David, of Springfield, MO; sister Mary Jo Ward, Pittsfield, IL; and her Ward nieces, nephews and their children, and 12 great-grandchildren. Also, like family to Betty was her roommate at Birch Pointe Nursing, whom she dearly loved, Hazel Smith of Springfield, MO.
Graveside services are planned for 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 12th at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Rd., Springfield, MO. Under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Friends and family are invited to join the family after the service at Twin Oaks country Club, 1020 E. Republic Rd., Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 7, 2019