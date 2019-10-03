|
|
Elizabeth R. "Betty" Jansen
Kalamazoo, formerly of Springfield - Passed away Monday morning, September 30, 2019. Betty was born February 24, 1927 in St. Louis, MO the daughter of the late William and Martha (Scharafinski) Butler. She and her husband of almost 70 years, Dr. Harris Jansen, lived most of their married life in Springfield, MO where they were employed at the General Council of the Assemblies of God.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband in 2018 as well as by a sister and brother, Wilma Reagan and Kenneth Butler of St. Louis. She is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Steve) Wolfinbarger; and a grand-daughter, Amy Wolfinbarger. Services will be held at 11:00am Thursday, October 3 at the Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial and Cremation Services, 3926 South 9th Street. Friends may meet the family from 10:00-11:00am prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, October 5 in Greenlawn North Cemetery in Springfield, MO. Memorials may be directed to Assemblies of God World Missions. To view Betty's personalized webpage please visit https://www.langelands.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 3, 2019