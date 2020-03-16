|
|
Elizabeth Smith
Bolivar - Elizabeth Ann Smith, 91, of Bolivar passed away on Thursday evening, March 12, 2020 at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Beth was born on January 29, 1929 in Laclede County; the daughter of Ira P. and Ada Ellen (Simpson) Everett.
She leaves behind her husband of six years, Lindell Hunter; one daughter, Linda Porter and her husband, Martin; one son, Larry Hedrick and his wife, Diana; six grandchildren, Tony (Regina) Porter, John (Jill) Porter, Randy (Tanya) Porter, Travis (Christy) Hedrick, and Renee (Casey) Kolb; nine great-grandchildren, Austin (Sydney) Porter, Andrea (Chris) Fuller, Abbi (Brett) Jones, Alex Porter, Jackson Cravens, Nova Porter, Kaylee Kolb, Kegan Porter, and Tyler Kolb; two great-great-grandchildren, Adalynn Porter and Baby Jones; and several nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, and a whole host of lifetime friends.
A Funeral for Beth will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Friends and relatives are invited to a Visitation with the family the evening prior to the service, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16th, 2020 at the funeral home. Following services, burial will held at White Oak Pond Cemetery in Lebanon.
Memorials in honor of Beth's life may be made to .
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020