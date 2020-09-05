Ella Alleen PrattSpringfield - Ella Alleen (Johnson) Pratt, 75 of Springfield, MO departed this life on Wednesday September 2, 2020. Alleen was born May 6, 1945 in Brookline Station, MO to Hubert and Rosemary Johnson. She was a graduate of Central High School class of 1963. She worked for many years at Venture and Kmart in Springfield. She was a member of Eastside General Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School when she was younger. She was united in marriage to F. Raymond Pratt on August 19, 1973. She also loved watching old westerns and spending time with her cats. She was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother and stepfather Truman Conway, and brother Bob L. Johnson. She is survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Johnson, niece Bobbi Johnson, two nephews Bruce (Janet) Johnson, Brent (Lynn) Johnson, two great-nieces Hannah and Caoilinn Johnson, three great-nephews Caedman, Keagan and Cilliain Johnson, many cousins, special niece Barbara Logan, friend Diane Dickison and her beloved cat Miss Kitty. She is also survived by numerous stepchildren, step nieces and nephews, and step grandchildren.Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:00 in Greenlawn Funeral Home East, with services beginning at 2:00 with burial following at Greenlawn Memorial GardensIn lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Southwest Missouri Humane Society.