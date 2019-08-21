Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home
Chenoa, MO
Ellen (Sullivan) Burns


1939 - 2019
Ellen (Sullivan) Burns Obituary
Ellen (Sullivan) Burns

Springfield - Ellen J Burns, 79, passed away August 19, 2019 in The Manor at Elfindale. She was born in Pontiac, Illinois, August 25, 1939.

Visitation will be held in Springfield, MO from 4-6pm on Thursday, August 22, at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home 500 E Walnut Street, Springfield MO.

Visitation will also be held at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Chenoa, IL from 1-2:30pm on Saturday, August 24. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Chenoa.

For complete obituary, and to leave online condolences, go to www.hhlohmeyer.com

Memorial contributions are suggested in Ellen's name to Greater Ozarks Audubon Society: P.O. Box 3231, Springfield, MO 65808-3231.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 21, 2019
