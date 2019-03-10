Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen K. "Susie Lohman" Oliver


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellen K. "Susie Lohman" Oliver Obituary
Ellen K. "Susie Lohman" Oliver

Billings - Ellen K. (Susie) Lohman-Oliver born September 10, 1958 to Robert and Lucia Lohman in St. Louis, MO. She was sent to carry on her personal ministry in heaven on March 7, 2019. The family moved to Springfield in 1963 following the death of her father. She spent 34 years at Mercy retiring in 2012 as Nursing Director for Behavioral Health and Addiction Recovery Center. Throughout her career, she was the recipient of many prestigious nursing awards and honors. She spent 10 years as a foster mother to 13 children. Susie accepted the Lord as her savior in 1976 at Ascension Episcopal Church in Springfield alongside of her life-long best friend Lori Johnson Peebles.

She was preceded in death by her younger brother Greg Lohman, father Robert Lohman, mother and step-father Lucia and Bob Patterson, grandparents, and her favorite Aunt and Uncle Forest W. and Mary Ellen Lipscomb. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Greg Oliver; brothers Steve (Connie) Lohman and Mike (Lynn) Lohman, also, Robin Hillenburg and Debbie Edwards; special cousins Karla Ferguson (Mike), who was like a sister to her, and Jennifer Lipscomb Wassilak (Joe); Godson Caleb Haines; sister-in-law Cindy Lohman, 5 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by 7 step-children; Richard, Kris, and Sarah Johnson, and, Dustin (Brandy), Sean, Kyle, and Meredith Oliver. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to C.A.R.E Shelter, a no kill facility; 1328 W. Sunshine, Springfield, MO 65807 or https://www.carerescue.org/donate (247)

Visitation will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home South. Funeral service will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the funeral home with the burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Susie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now