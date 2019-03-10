|
Ellen K. "Susie Lohman" Oliver
Billings - Ellen K. (Susie) Lohman-Oliver born September 10, 1958 to Robert and Lucia Lohman in St. Louis, MO. She was sent to carry on her personal ministry in heaven on March 7, 2019. The family moved to Springfield in 1963 following the death of her father. She spent 34 years at Mercy retiring in 2012 as Nursing Director for Behavioral Health and Addiction Recovery Center. Throughout her career, she was the recipient of many prestigious nursing awards and honors. She spent 10 years as a foster mother to 13 children. Susie accepted the Lord as her savior in 1976 at Ascension Episcopal Church in Springfield alongside of her life-long best friend Lori Johnson Peebles.
She was preceded in death by her younger brother Greg Lohman, father Robert Lohman, mother and step-father Lucia and Bob Patterson, grandparents, and her favorite Aunt and Uncle Forest W. and Mary Ellen Lipscomb. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Greg Oliver; brothers Steve (Connie) Lohman and Mike (Lynn) Lohman, also, Robin Hillenburg and Debbie Edwards; special cousins Karla Ferguson (Mike), who was like a sister to her, and Jennifer Lipscomb Wassilak (Joe); Godson Caleb Haines; sister-in-law Cindy Lohman, 5 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by 7 step-children; Richard, Kris, and Sarah Johnson, and, Dustin (Brandy), Sean, Kyle, and Meredith Oliver. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to C.A.R.E Shelter, a no kill facility; 1328 W. Sunshine, Springfield, MO 65807 or https://www.carerescue.org/donate (247)
Visitation will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home South. Funeral service will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the funeral home with the burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Susie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019