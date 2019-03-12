Ellen Louise Knox



Evergreen Park - ELLEN LOUISE BENSON KNOX: Born January 1, 1923, in Guthrie, Oklahoma, the seventh child of Voliny Oliny Benson and Lena May Kongable Benson. Passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ March 9, 2019. Attended schools in Guthrie, OK, and graduated from Guthrie High School in 1940. Attended Tulsa Business College in Tulsa, OK, in 1942 and worked in Tulsa a short time. Married to Leonard Oscar Knox, Jr, Oct. 24, 1942, in the United Presbyterian Church, Guthrie, OK. They were married 65 years. She was by his side as a Navy wife in Virginia and as a student's wife in Boulder, CO, Sterling, KS, and Pittsburgh, PA. Faithfully served her husband, often as his secretary, as he pastored churches in Pretty Prairie, KS, Montrose, CO, Pueblo, CO, Milan/Green City/Sullivan, MO, Ash Grove, MO, and Springfield, MO, where she served Southminster Presbyterian Church in several roles including on the elder board. Awarded an Honorary Life Membership in Presbyterian Women, a national organization of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), for her commitment to Christ and the mission of the church.



Preceded in death by her parents, husband, and six siblings (Clyde V. Benson, Robert P. Benson, Vern K. Benson, Cecil O. Benson, Lena Irene Benson Moore, and Monnie Etta Benson Downing).



Survived by her son, Loren R. Knox and wife, Victoria, of Evergreen Park, IL, where she resided since March 2013; her daughter, Gloria Kathleen Simon, of Longmont, CO; her grandchildren, David R. Knox of Charleston, IL, Ruthanne and husband Matthew Hopkins of Peoria, AZ, Naomi I. Knox of Evergreen Park, IL, Luke A. Simon and wife Melody of Longmont, CO, Kelly M. Simon of Easthampton, MA; great grandchildren Justin and Nathan Hopkins, Peoria, AZ, Noah, Carson, Mackenzie, and Owen Simon of Longmont, CO; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.



Visitation: Thursday 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., March 14, 2019, Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, MO.



Graveside service: Friday, March 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.



Memorial service: Friday, March 15, 2019, at 12:00 noon, at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 2245 S. Holland Avenue, Springfield, MO.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, 2001 W. Walnut Lawn, Springfield, MO, 65807 given for:



-SIM USA (Doro Clinic, South Sudan)



-Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (Springfield, MO)



