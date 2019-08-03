|
Ellene G. Goreham
Springfield, Mo. - Ellene (Elly) G. Goreham 85, Springfield Mo. passed away July 31, 2019, after a long illness. She was born on September 29, 1933, in Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, to Willard and Emma (Ketchledge) Hineline. Ellene was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and a United States Air-Force veteran of the Korea War. She was a loving mother and grammy.
Ellene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Larry, and her son, Steven Goreham. She is survived by her daughter, Pat Killingsworth, three grandchildren: Ami Cook and her husband (Matt), Lacy Killingsworth, and Misty Burgess and her husband, (Josh), ten great-grandchildren: Taylor (Jon), Jordyn, Rayne, Emma, Jocelyn, Elly, Nola, Eben, Eyan,and Emly.
and one great-great-grandchild: Oakley.
Memorial services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Military services will be Monday, August 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Baptist Hill Assembly:P.O. Box 491, 9519 Hwy. V, Mount Vernon, MO. 65712.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 3, 2019