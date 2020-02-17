|
|
Ellis B. Brekke
It is with great sadness that the family of Ellis B. Brekke announces his passing on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was born in Swede Prairie, Minnesota to Oscar and Hazel Brekke (Olson) on January 8, 1928. He grew up in Albee, South Dakota. After graduating high school, Ellis enlisted in the United States Marine Corps near the end of World War II.
Ellis married Joanne Wade on May 31, 1959. They lived in Independence, Missouri from 1959 until 1968 when they moved to Jefferson City, Missouri. Ellis managed TG&Y Stores in Independence and in Jefferson City. He later managed a Florsheim Shoe Store in Jefferson City until retiring.
After Ellis retired, he continued to be an avid golfer, auto enthusiast, and enjoyed competitive bridge games. He enjoyed retirement with his beloved wife, Joanne, until her passing in 2001.
Ellis is survived by his sons, Thomas Brekke and Charles Brekke, his daughter-in-law Teresa Brekke, and two of his sisters, Maye Brekke and Burma Brekke.
Visitation will be 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors. Memorial services will follow at 1:30 p.m. with the Reverend Beau Underwood officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020