Elmer J. SniderBolivar - Elmer J. Snider, 92, of Bolivar, Missouri, passed away on May 26, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Missouri, April of 1928, to Harry and Florence (Petty) Snider. He attended high school in California before returning to Springfield. He worked for Garrison Motor Freight as a truck driver, which he retired from in 1978.He was united in marriage to Betty E. Hayden on October 6, 1946. They lived briefly in California, before living most of their lives in Springfield. He was an active member, deacon, and choir member at Berean Baptist Church. He was a Teamsters member. His interests included model trains, 1930's-1940's cars, working on cars (particularly Corvairs), and repairing lawnmowers.He is preceded in death by his father, Harry Elmer Snider; mother, Florence Snider; brothers, Harry and Sam; sisters, Eleanor Epperson, Dorothy Hoppe, and Virginia Snider. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Betty E. Snider; nine children, David Snider (Bonnie), Donna Byers-Hogue (David), Carol Wimsatt (Alan), Gary Snider, Kathy Manley (Wayne), Cyndi Nelson (Bill), Rob Snider (Connie), Lorrie Simpson (Morgan), and Denise McMaster; 26 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous additional family and friends.Elmer was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He had a generous heart and loved to make people smile. He will be missed every day.Funeral services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North at 11:00, June 1. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 preceding the service. Burial will be at Robberson Prairie Cemetery, Greene County Missouri, at 1:00, June 1.