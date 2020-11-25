Elmer Ross Holliday
Springfield - Elmer Ross Holliday passed away November 23, 2020 at the age of 94 in his home in Springfield, MO. He was born March 13, 1926 to Sam and Iva (Keltner) Holliday of Hollister, MO.
Ross attended Hollister schools. After graduating from high school he entered World War I l , Serving from 1944 to 1946, he was honorably discharged in February 1946 and was awarded the Purple Heart.
On August 9, 1957 Ross Holliday and Glennis Perkins were united in marriage. Two daughters were born into this union, Cheryl and Pamela.
Ross is survived by his wife, Glennis, his children Cheryl and James Palmisano of Springfield, MO, Pamela and Raymond Smith of Osage Beach, MO. He is also survived by his grandchildren Leah and Jordan McNack now serving as missionaries in Mali, Africa, Chris and Paul Hale of Madison Wisconsin, Jenny and Andrew Olson of Olathe, KS. His great grandchildren are Luke David and Alivia Joy McNack. He has a surviving sister Velda "Dottie" Davis of Mustang, OK. Also surviving are 3 sisters in law Wilda Cotter of Springfield, Pat and (Don) Brown and Ina and (Ed) Stubbs of Lebanon, MO, and 2 brothers in law Charles and Roger Perkins of Tunas, MO, many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He had three brothers and one sister that preceded him in death.
Ross was a professional baker by trade and was self-employed for many years. He loved his family, enjoyed life and his favorite past times were playing golf and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. He was one of the "Greatest Generation", a kind, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Ross was a special person who touched so many people in so many ways. He is truly unforgettable and will be missed very much.
Visitation will be Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Greenlawn East in Springfield, MO. Reverend Hosea Bilyeu will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Wounded Warriors
Project would be appreciated.