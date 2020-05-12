|
|
Eloise Joan (Carter) Austin
Springfield - Eloise Joan (Carter) Austin was born on August 12th, in Mountain Grove, Missouri. She peacefully passed on May 11, 2020.
Eloise was always a dedicated and strong student. She graduated high school early and began her teaching career. She obtained her Bachelor's degree at Missouri State Teachers College (n/k/a Missouri State University) and her Master's degree at Drury College (n/k/a Drury University).
She taught at Salem High School where some of her loving students remained in contact with Eloise throughout her life. The majority of her career in education was spent at Parkview High School. And she retired from Parkview High after dedicating over twenty-five years to her students and rooting for the Vikings.
Never able to fully retire, Eloise subsequently taught at OTC and SMSU before volunteering at Mercy Hospital. She remained an active member in Delta Kappa Gamma, where she was an officer, including being President of the local chapter. An avid Lady Bears' fan, those seated around her could get an up-to-the-second stats report as Eloise always kept score during the game on her small notepad.
Eloise was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. She served many years as secretary to her Sunday School class. It was at this church that her faith was strengthened, and her best friendships were made. She was happiest there and proud to be a part of the First Baptist family.
Eloise is survived by her son, Kevin, her daughter-in-law, Jody, and her grandsons, Alex and Nick. She is also survived by her brother Edwin Carter, her sister-in-law, June Carter, her brother Eual Carter, her sister-in-law, Ladina Carter, her sister Jan Easterwood, her brother-in-law, Gene Easterwood, her brother-in-law Jon Smith, her sister-in-law, Greta Carter, and her brother-in-law, Joe Austin. There were many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews that she loved and about whom she loved to hear so she could give others glowing reports of their lives.
Eloise was predeceased by her husband, Farris. She is also predeceased by her sister, Lorita Smith, her brother Delbert Carter and the parents she adored, Ernest and Zelphia Carter.
Due to the pandemic, private services will be held on Friday, May 15, at ten o'clock in the morning and burial will be at Hazelwood Cemetery. The service can only be attended by live stream or by later viewing on the First Baptist Church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church, 525 South Street, Springfield, MO 65806. Online condolences may be at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 12 to May 14, 2020