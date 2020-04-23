|
Elsie Christine (Whittenberg) Sell
Walnut Grove - Elsie Christine (Whittenberg) Sell, 100, of Walnut Grove, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Elsie, the daughter of John Peter and Alice Amy (Hawley) Whittenberg, was born in Walnut Grove, MO, on January 22, 1920. On December 31, 1941, Elsie and Lawrence Sell were united in marriage in the home of W. E. Dowell. They shared over 56 years together, before Lawrence (Sammy) passed in 1998.
Elsie went to school at Persimmon Grove School, Eagle School and Willard High School, where she graduated in 1939. She was a devoted farm wife, loving mother, and homemaker. She was the oldest member of Rose Hill Baptist Church, where she accepted the Lord, and attended from childhood.
Elsie is survived by her children, Linda Voris and husband Bob of Walnut Grove, and Mary Frances Snider and husband Jim of Fair Grove, son-in-law Cecil Hills of Hollister, 7 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 4 step great grandchildren; sister-in-law Dorothy Whittenberg of Soldotna, Alaska; numerous nephews and nieces, other family and friends.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; daughter Barbara Canaday Hills, brothers William Whittenberg and wife Olive, Harvey Whittenberg, and Milford Whittenberg and wife Helen, and sisters Ruth Williams and husband Kenneth and Lettie Anderson and husband Kenneth.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions:
Elsie will lie in state at Rose Hill Baptist Church, Willard, MO, Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 11:00AM-1:00AM. Friends may come by to pay their respects. A private family funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, April 25, at Rose Hill Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow the funeral at approximately 2:00 at Rose Hill Cemetery, 9903 N State Highway Z, Willard, MO. Graveside services are open to the public, but please follow the COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Ash Grove Healthcare Facility, Willard Care Center, and Preferred Hospice, for their compassionate care of Elsie. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Elsie's name to Rose Hill Baptist Church or Preferred Hospice, Ozark MO, and may be left at or mailed to the Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Ash Grove, MO 65604.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020