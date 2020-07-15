Elsie Langford



Elsie Langford, 87, passed away on Saturday July 11, 2019 at 1:23 A.M. in Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. She was born Elsie Luella Adams on November 7, 1932, at Wampum, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Paul Ernest Adams, Sr. and Edna Leora McConahy Adams. She was their third and last child, joining Paul, Jr. and Marjorie in the family.



Elsie was married to Lloyd Burke on August 16, 1952, eloping to Winchester, Virginia. They had five children; Brady, Bonnie, Barry, and twins Brenda and Brian. Elsie and Lloyd divorced in 1961, and Elsie began her life anew, joining her mother Edna in Greenfield, Missouri.



Elsie married the brother of her mother's second husband, Ivan Carter, on April 22, 1963. Ivan left her a widow on June 2, 1968.



Elsie became a Licensed Practical Nurse, taking LPN classes prior to Ivan's death. She worked at the Missouri State Chest Hospital in Mount Vernon. She also worked on the Dade County Volunteer ambulance for many years. Elsie married Kenton Langford on July 4, 1977. They were married until his death in 1983.



Later Elsie had a resale shop in Greenfield called Superfinds.



Elsie attended the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church and the College Street Methodist Church in Greenfield.



Elsie enjoyed shopping trips and collecting knick-knacks for her china cabinets. Throughout her life she was fiercely protective of her children.



Elsie is survived by her five children; Brady (Marsha) Burke, Bonnie Elkins, Barry Carter, Brenda Carter and Brian Burke. She is also survived by her brother, Paul Edward Adams, Jr., 10 grandchildren; Matthew (Pamela) Burke, Christopher (Jodie) Burke, Rachel (Ryan) Guenther, Suzy (Leslie) Morrow, Misty (Jason) Hoover, Timothy (Brenda) Elkins, Shawn Thomas (Shawn) White, Monica Carter, Brittany (Michael) Hutchings, and Hannah (Ben) Wolf; and 22 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marjorie Sliman, niece Johnnie Belle Dean, great niece Pamela Davis, daughter-in-law Barbara Carter, and great grandson Jacob White.



A memorial will be announced at a later date due to Covid-19.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store