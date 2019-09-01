Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
More Obituaries for Elvena Sade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvena Eagleburger Sade


1921 - 2019
Elvena Eagleburger Sade Obituary
Elvena Eagleburger Sade

Springfield - Elvena Eagleburger Sade, 97, of Springfield, passed away August 29, 2019. She was born to James Henry and Mary Elzy (Herndon) Eagleburger on November 23, 1921.

She was a proud member of the greatest generation and was proud to serve her country as an honest-to-goodness Rosie the Riveter and as the wife of a Purple Heart Recipient, Russell Oliver Sade. She worked at the O'Reilly Hospital, USO Club and Pythian Castle. After retirement, Russell and Elvena liked to travel, following big bands and Polka Fests and spending their winters in Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers and a son-in-law.

She is survived by her children; Boyd (Connie), Mike (Rita) and Joyce (Don), along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, countless friends and all those who called her "Grandma" while they were in her care.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with a Graveside Service to follow at 11:00 AM at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Elvena's honor to Pathways UMC, 1232 E. Dale St., Springfield, MO 65803.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
