Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Springfield - Emily Grace Nickelsen Jenkins passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. She was born in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii, on August 19, 1927. Known to those who loved her as "Nickie," she survived the Great Depression and the horror of Pearl Harbor. She wed her true love Albert "Jack" Jenkins on February 3, 1951. Nickie has gone home to be with her Savior, Jesus, and husband Jack.

She is survived by five children, 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Nickie's great love as wife, mother and grandmother, will be forever missed.

Services will be held on June 27, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in Greenlawn Funeral Home South, on 441 West Battlefield in Springfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be given to the of Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader on June 23, 2019
