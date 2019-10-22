Resources
1936 - 2019

Emily Mitchell Wallace Harvey, of Philadelphia and Chester County, died September 20, 2019 at Beaumont in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylavania. She was born in Springfield, Missouri on November 17, 1933; her parents were Prewitt Carlyle Evans and George Lafayette Mitchell Sr. For 50 years. Dr. Wallace was married to Attorney Gregory M. Harvey who died in 2018.

Emily Mitchell graduated from Rogersville High School, earned a Bachelor of Arts from Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University) in 1958; A Master of Arts and a PhD from Bryn Mawr College in 1959 and 1965, respectively.

Dr. Wallace was a writer, editor, educator and scholar, she started teaching history and literature at the Curtis Institute of Music and the Shipley School. Dr. Wallace became an assistance professor at both the University of Pennsylvania and Swarthmore College. Dr. Wallace returned to the Curtis Institute of music as the chair of the English Department from 1976 to 1983, taking a brief interlude to serve as a leader in the interdisciplinary Seminar at Yale University. Dr. Wallace maintained a position as a research associate in the Center of Visual Culture at Bryn Mawr College and served as an interdisciplinary research scholar in poetry and the visual arts at The Cooper Union for the advancement of Science and Art.

Dr. Wallace is survived by her brother George Lafayette Mitchell, Jr. of Turners, Missouri, her sister Elizabeth Pace of Bolivar, Missouri , two nieces and 6 nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00pm at Christ Church, 20 North American Street, Philadelphia. Followed by a reception at the Franklin Inn Club, 205 South Camac Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19107.

Contributions in her memory may be made to The Franklin Inn Club.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
