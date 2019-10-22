|
Erma Faye Ingram
Pleasant Hope - Erma Faye (Lightfoot) Ingram was born January 8, 1930, at Sentinel, MO. She passed away surrounded by family on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the age of 89 years.
She was saved and joined Sentinel Missionary Baptist Church as a young girl. In January 1956 she became a charter member of True Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield, MO, where she remained a faithful member until her death.
On September 1, 1948, she was united in marriage to Junior Freeman Ingram. They were blessed with three children, Diana Lynn, Denise Ann, and David Lee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior, and her parents, Harvey Francis and Mertie Magdalene Lightfoot.
She is survived by her two daughters, Diana Lane (Donald), Denise Maroney (Larry), and one son, David Ingram (Kate). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Darren Lane (Andrea), Joseph Lane (Julia), Michael Ingram (Mindy), Daniel Ingram (Lesley), Andrew Maroney (Marsha) and Melissa Kimmons (Billy). Eighteen Great grandchildren, Ellie, Karleigh, Rylee, Kyra, Kaleb, Kooper and Keegan Lane. Jacob, Adam, Ruby, Ruth Anna, Carson and Blaine Ingram. Isabel and Kaitlyn Maroney, Paige, Jasper and Jenson Kimmons. One sister, Iva Mae Cansler and one brother, Mervin Lightfoot (Glenda). Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar, Missouri, on Thursday, October 24, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation for Erma will be one-hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. with Bro. DeWayne Burdette officiating, followed by burial in Payne Cemetery, in Polk, Missouri.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Ravenwood Assisted Living and Phoenix Hospice, for their love and support of mom and us during this trying time.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019