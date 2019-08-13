|
|
Erma Lee Clines
Fulton - Erma Lee Clines, 85, of Fulton passed away at Fulton Manor on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
She was born in Lutie, Missouri on April 20, 1934, the daughter of the late Bernie Frost and the late Neva (Tennison) Frost.
Erma was united in marriage to Loyd H. Clines on January 30, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 9, 1979.
She will be lovingly remembered by children, Tess Sessler, Lisa Hays (Tim), Dennis Clines, and Shane Clines (Lisa), all of Fulton; siblings, Carmon Dodds (Jim), Bonus Frost (Sandy), and Janice Dodds, all of Springfield; and many wonderful grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Erma was preceded in death by her children, Howard Clines, Cindy Clines, Paula Thompson, and Faith Clines; son-in-law, Joseph Sessler; siblings, Madeline Johns, Helma Hash, and Basil Frost; and great-grandchild, Peyton Flynn.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Pastor Thomas Tenney officiating. Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Callaway Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations are suggested to Fulton Bible Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 13, 2019