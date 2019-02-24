Erma Walden



Springfield - Erma Jean Walden, age 93 of Springfield, MO passed away in her home on February 18, 2019.



Erma was born on August 12, 1925 to Creston and Ethel (Bell) Walden in Cedar County just East of the Vernon-Cedar County Line Road.



Miss Walden was preceded in death by her parents Creston and Ethel Walden, her sister Sylvia Frazer and brother-in-law Roy Frazer.



She is survived by her brother Virgil Walden and his wife Susanne, two nephews, Jim Frazer and Dan Walden, four nieces Darlene (Frazer) Lane, Joyce (Frazer) Warner, Gena (Walden)Crowdis, Jane (Walden) Fischer, 18 great nephews and nieces and many other family and friends.



Erma was an elementary school class room teacher. For three years, she taught in a one room country school, teaching grades one to eight. She taught thirty-nine years in Springfield Public Schools, sixteen at Campbell School and twenty-three at Horace Mann. At the time of her retirement, she was the active teacher who had taught the most years in Springfield Public Schools.



She had a B.S. degree for S.M.S. at the time of her graduation it was called S.T.C. Later she earned an MA degree from George Peabody College for Teachers which is located in Nashville, Tennessee. One summer she attended College at Boulder, Colorado.



While teaching she was active in the Association for Childhood Education, International Reading Association and Springfield Education Association. She was a life member of National Education Association, Missouri State Teachers Association, Retired Teachers Association of Missouri, Springfield Area Teachers Association and Alpha Delta Kappa, PSI chapter.



She especially enjoyed teaching and creative writing and was proud of the awards that her pupils received.



Miss Walden enjoyed traveling- bus, train, boat, plane to all 50 states. She toured Europe, New Zealand, Australia and Fiji. Later she attended 17 Elderhostels.



She did volunteer work after retiring. She spent several years volunteering at a nursing home going every Friday to pop and serve popcorn or take cookies and punch or ice cream to serve to the residents. For three years she went to South Side Senior Center to pack food for delivery to the home bound.



After she moved to an independent living home, she also made dozens of bibs for nursing home patients she also made many lap robes for care facilities.



She owned her own home and enjoyed growing flowers, gardening and caring for her yard. She enjoyed preparing family dinners. Erma also wrote poetry. When preparing a speech, she usually included some original poetry.



Her service will be March 2, 2019, 1:00p.m. at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Visitation will precede the service from 12:00 to 1:00p.m. Interment will be at the Clintonville Cemetery in El Dorado Springs, MO.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the or Evangel Temple Christian Center, Springfield, MO.



The services will be conducted by Pastor Charlie Arsenault, Evangel Temple Christian Center.