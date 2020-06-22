Erma Wiser
Springfield - Erma Wiser, age 91, passed away on June 19, 2020 at the Arbors at Lakewood in Springfield, Missouri. She was born in Linn County, Missouri, to Floyd and Sylvia Palmer. After moving to Jefferson City and graduating from high school, she attended Southwest Baptist University. While there she met her future husband, Dale Wiser, and was named Miss Southwest.
Through the years she was a devoted wife and mother. She attended First Baptist Church of Springfield throughout most of her life and served for many years as secretary to the minister. She was active in many church ministries and cherished the friendships she made there. Erma had a wonderful love for others and was tireless in caring for anyone who was ill or suffering in any way.
Erma is survived by her husband, Dale Wiser, with whom she recently celebrated 71 years of marriage. She has three children—Debbie Wiser and husband, Tom Edelstein, of St Louis; Dan Wiser and wife, Sue, of Strafford, Missouri; Paul Wiser and wife, Sandy, of Springfield, Missouri. She has four grandchildren—Greg and Justin Wiser, Adam and Julia Edelstein. In addition, she has two great-grandchildren—Sarah and Thomas Edelstein.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at the Arbors who have provided a loving environment and consistently worked hard to make her final years comfortable and dignified as she battled Alzheimer's disease.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with private interment to follow. No visitation is being planned due to COVID-related concerns. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or First Baptist Church of Springfield, Missouri.
Springfield - Erma Wiser, age 91, passed away on June 19, 2020 at the Arbors at Lakewood in Springfield, Missouri. She was born in Linn County, Missouri, to Floyd and Sylvia Palmer. After moving to Jefferson City and graduating from high school, she attended Southwest Baptist University. While there she met her future husband, Dale Wiser, and was named Miss Southwest.
Through the years she was a devoted wife and mother. She attended First Baptist Church of Springfield throughout most of her life and served for many years as secretary to the minister. She was active in many church ministries and cherished the friendships she made there. Erma had a wonderful love for others and was tireless in caring for anyone who was ill or suffering in any way.
Erma is survived by her husband, Dale Wiser, with whom she recently celebrated 71 years of marriage. She has three children—Debbie Wiser and husband, Tom Edelstein, of St Louis; Dan Wiser and wife, Sue, of Strafford, Missouri; Paul Wiser and wife, Sandy, of Springfield, Missouri. She has four grandchildren—Greg and Justin Wiser, Adam and Julia Edelstein. In addition, she has two great-grandchildren—Sarah and Thomas Edelstein.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at the Arbors who have provided a loving environment and consistently worked hard to make her final years comfortable and dignified as she battled Alzheimer's disease.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with private interment to follow. No visitation is being planned due to COVID-related concerns. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or First Baptist Church of Springfield, Missouri.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.