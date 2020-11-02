1/1
Ernest E. (Rick) Richardson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest (Rick) E. Richardson, Jr.

Kansas City - Ernest (Rick) E. Richardson, Jr., 85, departed this life on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at McCrite Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born December 3, 1934 in Roxbury, Massachusetts to Ernest Sr. and Frances Richardson. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years before retiring. Ernest retired from the Military Science Department of Missouri State University in 1987.

Ernest was a life-time member of the American Legion Post in Tacoma, WA. He attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church since 1974 and was an established member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed traveling, dancing and spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Sr and Frances, his wife, Vesta, and two sisters, Frances and Barbara.

Survivors are son, Randy Richardson of Milford, NE, three daughters, Angela (Dwight) Myers of Morrisville, MO, Elizabeth Richardson of Kansas City, MO, Teresa (Mike) Green of Springfield, MO, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, several nieces and nephews and many friends. All of whom he loved dearly.

COVID observance will be followed. Visitation will be at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. A private family service will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, November 5, 2020 followed by burial in the National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences and full obituary may be made at gormanscharpf.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved