Ernest (Rick) E. Richardson, Jr.
Kansas City - Ernest (Rick) E. Richardson, Jr., 85, departed this life on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at McCrite Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born December 3, 1934 in Roxbury, Massachusetts to Ernest Sr. and Frances Richardson. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years before retiring. Ernest retired from the Military Science Department of Missouri State University in 1987.
Ernest was a life-time member of the American Legion Post in Tacoma, WA. He attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church since 1974 and was an established member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed traveling, dancing and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Sr and Frances, his wife, Vesta, and two sisters, Frances and Barbara.
Survivors are son, Randy Richardson of Milford, NE, three daughters, Angela (Dwight) Myers of Morrisville, MO, Elizabeth Richardson of Kansas City, MO, Teresa (Mike) Green of Springfield, MO, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, several nieces and nephews and many friends. All of whom he loved dearly.
COVID observance will be followed. Visitation will be at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. A private family service will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, November 5, 2020 followed by burial in the National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Disabled American Veterans
