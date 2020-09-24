Ernest F. Ruzicka
Springfield - Ernest F. Ruzicka passed away on September 22, 2020, at the age of 94. Ernest was born in Polk County Mo to Joseph and Agnes Ruzicka on February 23, 1926. He married the love of his life, Lois D Driskill on September, 30 1950, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kansas City, MO.
Ernest grew up in the Great Depression, living and working on the family farm near Karlin, MO. He told stories of working the land and the adventures of operating an 8-horse team across the fields. After leaving the farm he went to Kansas City where he met Lois at a bowling alley.
Ernest tried to enlist in the military during WWII but was denied because a bout of polio in his youth had affected one of his legs. He enlisted in the army during the Korean Conflict, where he served at Camp McCoy in Wisconsin. After being discharged, Ernest and Lois purchased their first and only home in Springfield, MO, where they lived for 60 years. Ernest was an accomplished handyman. He remodeled his home, and built a beautiful fireplace that was the focal point for many family photos.
Ernest began working as a route salesman for Wil Fischer Distributing in 1966. At the time there were only five employees and he played an important role in the early success of the company. He retired from there in 1986.
During the summers, he enjoyed gathering up his children and heading to Coombs Ferry on Table Rock Lake for a weekend of camping. They would join other families from Springfield where they shared in games, stories, good food, fishing, and brotherhood. The family always packed good clothes and attended Mass on Sunday mornings.
He loved his faith, family and country. Ernest proudly flew the flag daily at his home. He was an avid fisherman and wonderful gardener. Ernest and Lois lovingly cared for their yard and garden. Their yard was featured several times in the Springfield News Leader for the beautiful flowers. The garden produced a bounty of food which they shared with family and friends. They generously donated a variety of produce to charitable organizations.
He faithfully went to church daily at St. Agnes, and was very involved in church activities and charitable causes. He was a member of St. Vincent DePaul, where he served several functions including president. He also volunteered at Crosslines, and helped put the weekly church bulletins together. He was honored many times for his efforts, including receiving the Presidential Medal for Volunteering.
Ernest was known as a gracious, kind and generous soul. He lived by his faith as best he could. He was ready to welcome you with a warm smile and good spirit. He always went out of his way to make you feel welcome. When he was visiting with you, he had a way of making you feel like you were the most important person in the room.
Ernest was the last surviving member of his family and had to witness the passing of many dear friends and neighbors. He leaves behind his last good friend, Wayne Hartman, whose kindness and determination raised Ernie's spirit after the loss of his dear love, Lois.
Ernest is preceded in death by his wife Lois, his parents, his brothers: Jim, Joe, Emil, sisters: Mary and Emma. He is survived by his children, son Bill (Sandy)of Kansas City, daughters: Marsha Cockrum, Kansas City, Cheryl Dishman (Ed), Republic, and Sandy Harter (Dennis) Bois D' Arc. Grandchildren: Brian Harter, Sara Ruzicka, Jeffrey Harter, William Ruzicka Jr., Jennifer Walker, Michael Cockrum and Tasha Cockrum. Great grandchildren: Lane Cockrum, Emmett Walker, and Eva Cockrum and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:30 pm, on Sunday September 27 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 E. Seminole, Springfield MO. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday September 28, at St. Agnes Cathedral, 533 S Jefferson, Springfield, MO. Burial will follow at Karlin Cemetery (formerly St. Wenceslaus) State Highway U, Bolivar, M0. Those attending will be asked to wear face coverings. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
