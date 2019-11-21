|
Ernest Lorenc
Springfield - Ernest Lorenc, 90, died on November 20, 2019 in Springfield, Missouri from Bladder Cancer. He was born March 10, 1929 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the first of three children born to Josephine (Ptacek-Masha) Lorenc and Frank Lorenc.
For the first 18 years of his life he grew up and attended public schools in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, attended Czech School to learn the native language of his parents and grandparents and was inducted into the National Honor Society for his academic achievements.
After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Iowa where he graduated from the College of Liberal Arts with a BA degree in 1951 and then graduated from the College of Medicine with an MD degree in 1954.
He then enlisted in the United States Navy Medical Corp serving at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, VA, for one year and the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings, NB for two years followed by five years serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve Medical Corp, receiving an Honorable Discharge at the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
He was accepted as a Fellow at the Mayo Clinic graduate school in the Department of Dermatology in 1957, graduating in 1960 with a Doctorate in Dermatology from the University of Minnesota and became a Board-Certified Dermatologist in 1961. While at the Mayo Clinic he was honored as the first recipient of the research award given by the "O'Leary Society."
In 1960 he moved with his family to Springfield, Missouri and became the partner of W.E. Wooldridge, MD. During the next 35 years he dedicated his life to his family, to his patients and to the medical profession. Ernest served on The Greene County Medical Society (President 1988), Missouri State Medical Association (Vice President 1989), The American Medical Association, The American Academy of Dermatology, and The Missouri Dermatological Association, Inc.
He was the last surviving member of a group of six Dermatologists, of which he was the leader, that founded The Missouri Dermatological Association, Inc. and was its first President from 1970 through 1971.
He was a thirty-five-year member of the medical staff at St. John's Hospital (Mercy), Cox Medical Center and Dermatology Consultant to the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners who awarded him the honor of the longest continuous period of service (35 years) to their medical staff.
He was the author of five medical papers and co-authored another eight medical papers which were all published in peer reviewed medical journals from 1965 through 1985.
However, his greatest pride was his family. His lovely and faithful wife Marjorie of 66 years preceded him in death in April of this year. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer L. Mitchell (husband Neil), his son Steven C. Lorenc (wife Virginia) and his two grandsons David and Thomas. Their achievements gave him great joy.
He was preceded in death by his sister Josephine Ann Wilson earlier this year and is survived by his sister Camilla Werner of Loveland, CO.
Other interests during his life included obtaining a private pilot's license, Bee Keeping for many years and fishing virtually every one of Ozark's rivers and streams. Ernest's love of working with his hands led him to start a second career in woodturning after his retirement. Through the years he won multiple awards and he sold his artistic wood turnings at Waverly House in Springfield. His unique pieces can be found in over 7 countries around the globe.
There will be a private funeral for family and special friends only.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019