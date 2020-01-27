|
Ernest Wayne Moentnish
Springfield - Ernest W. Moentnish, 96, of Springfield, Missouri passed on Sunday, January 26th, 2020. He was born on Friday, April 27th, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri to Ernest E. and Annice Moentnish. Ernest graduated from Central High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 1942. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. While serving in the Navy, Ernest fought in World War II and the Korean War. After he served in the military, he was employed by the United States Postal Service. Ernest was united in marriage to Freeda E. McDonald on March 5th, 1947 in Fordland, Missouri. Ernest enjoyed riding horses, playing pool, riding his bicycle. He also had a passion for farming.
Ernest is preceded in death by his parents and one brother. He is survived by his wife, Freeda; his children, Patricia (Robert) Hicker, Ernie (Shirley) Moentnish Jr. and Alvin J (Janet) Moentnish; his 7 grandchildren and his 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Ramona Menefee.
Graveside services for Ernest will be held on Friday, January 31st, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the veterans .
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020