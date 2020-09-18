Ernest "Ernie" WotringSpringfield - Ernest (Ernie) H. Wotring Jr., 87 years of age, went to be with the Lord on September 16, 2020, in Springfield, MO. Ernie was born in Indianapolis, IN to Ernest H. Wotring Sr and Elizabeth L. (Thompson) Wotring on December 1, 1932.He attended Warren Central High School in Indianapolis and Cedarville College, Cedarville, OH. He joined the Army in 1949 and served 10 years to include combat operations during the Korean War. He was at the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir where he earned a Silver Star. He was called to preach and did so for 41 years. He pastored in Delaware, OH, Marion, OH, London, OH, Morgan, MO, Hartville, MO, and Orla, MO.Ernie married Virginia (Ginger) L. Taylor in Las Vegas, NV, and they spent the rest of his life loving each other completely. They had four children, Teri Allison, Tonya Arnall, Brian Wotring and Brent Wotring (deceased).Ernie was preceded in death by both parents, brothers Frank Wotring and Robert Wotring, sister Elizabeth Lapham and son Brent. Ernie is survived by his wife and three children, one brother, Claude Wotring, five grandchildren, Melissa Leavens, Ryan Arnall, Jason Arnall, Tiffany Wotring and Caleb Wotring, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.Ernie was a Past Master of the Masonic Lodge, Past Grand Chaplain of the Missouri Grand Lodge and he served as President of the Army chapter of the Chosin Few for many years.Ernie was a friend to many as he didn't know a stranger. He will be missed by his friends and family.Visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, MO. Services will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Walnut Lawn. He will be buried at Roper Cemetery in Morgan, MO.Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Missouri.