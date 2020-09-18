1/1
Ernest "Ernie" Wotring
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest "Ernie" Wotring

Springfield - Ernest (Ernie) H. Wotring Jr., 87 years of age, went to be with the Lord on September 16, 2020, in Springfield, MO. Ernie was born in Indianapolis, IN to Ernest H. Wotring Sr and Elizabeth L. (Thompson) Wotring on December 1, 1932.

He attended Warren Central High School in Indianapolis and Cedarville College, Cedarville, OH. He joined the Army in 1949 and served 10 years to include combat operations during the Korean War. He was at the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir where he earned a Silver Star. He was called to preach and did so for 41 years. He pastored in Delaware, OH, Marion, OH, London, OH, Morgan, MO, Hartville, MO, and Orla, MO.

Ernie married Virginia (Ginger) L. Taylor in Las Vegas, NV, and they spent the rest of his life loving each other completely. They had four children, Teri Allison, Tonya Arnall, Brian Wotring and Brent Wotring (deceased).

Ernie was preceded in death by both parents, brothers Frank Wotring and Robert Wotring, sister Elizabeth Lapham and son Brent. Ernie is survived by his wife and three children, one brother, Claude Wotring, five grandchildren, Melissa Leavens, Ryan Arnall, Jason Arnall, Tiffany Wotring and Caleb Wotring, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Ernie was a Past Master of the Masonic Lodge, Past Grand Chaplain of the Missouri Grand Lodge and he served as President of the Army chapter of the Chosin Few for many years.

Ernie was a friend to many as he didn't know a stranger. He will be missed by his friends and family.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, MO. Services will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Walnut Lawn. He will be buried at Roper Cemetery in Morgan, MO.

Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Missouri.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Service
10:30 AM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved