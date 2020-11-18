1/1
Ernestine "Teena" Looney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernestine "Teena" Looney

Springfield - Ernestine Looney, "Teena," as she was affectionately known, of Springfield, Missouri passed away in the early morning hours of November 11,2020 at the age of 72.

She is survived by her son, Bryan K. Phillips (Alicia); six siblings: Nelvinna Maria Montgomery (Larry), Jimmy Edward Stallings (Patricia), Samuel Lewis Stallings (Pam), Diane Harrell, Brenda Jean Leigh, Patricia Ann Maddox Bass; four grandchildren: Alexis Phillips, Morgan Phillips, Kasey Blue, and Kendall Phillips; one great-granddaughter, Avaya, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and other loved ones. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, 1:00 - 3:00 pm CST at the Greenlawn Funeral Home South, 441 West Battlefield, Springfield, MO. A service to celebrate her life will occur at the same location immediately following the visitation. Final interment will be on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in St. Louis, MO at 11:00 am CST. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield. Due to Covid, the family asks that social distancing guidelines be followed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved