Ernestine "Teena" LooneySpringfield - Ernestine Looney, "Teena," as she was affectionately known, of Springfield, Missouri passed away in the early morning hours of November 11,2020 at the age of 72.She is survived by her son, Bryan K. Phillips (Alicia); six siblings: Nelvinna Maria Montgomery (Larry), Jimmy Edward Stallings (Patricia), Samuel Lewis Stallings (Pam), Diane Harrell, Brenda Jean Leigh, Patricia Ann Maddox Bass; four grandchildren: Alexis Phillips, Morgan Phillips, Kasey Blue, and Kendall Phillips; one great-granddaughter, Avaya, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and other loved ones. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.Visitation will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, 1:00 - 3:00 pm CST at the Greenlawn Funeral Home South, 441 West Battlefield, Springfield, MO. A service to celebrate her life will occur at the same location immediately following the visitation. Final interment will be on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in St. Louis, MO at 11:00 am CST. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield. Due to Covid, the family asks that social distancing guidelines be followed.