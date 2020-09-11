Ernestine SaitoSpringfield - Ernestine (Hotelling) Saito was born on April 13, 1949, in Greene County, Missouri to Ernest Max and Mary Geraldine Hotelling. She went to her heavenly home on September 7, 2020, after a year and a half battle with cancer, which she fought with dignity and grace. Ernestine started school in Fair Grove, Missouri; half way through her elementary school years her family moved to Springfield. She was a 1967 graduate of Hillcrest High School. Ernestine started working at Cox Health in 1967, and she retired in the nineties. In 1968, she married Larry Locke. To that union two sons were born, Larry Jr. and Scott Christopher. In 1990, she married Irving K. Saito, who preceded her in death in November 2016. Other family members preceding her in death are her father Ernest, and her son Larry Jr.. Ernestine is survived by her son Scott Locke; her sister, Gerrie Camp and her husband Gary; her mother, Geraldine Hotelling; two grandsons, Alonzo and Nicholas; several cousins and an aunt. Also surviving are her niece, Jodi Davis; her nephew, Ryan Camp; two special cousins, Juanita and Hazel; and three special friends, Jan, Enid, and Mary. Ernestine enjoyed helping others in need, and often gave thank - you gifts to people who had helped her in life. On the last day of her chemo treatment, she brought three gift bags of purses to give to the ladies who, for six months, had administered her treatments. Even during her illness, when she heard of Officer Priebe's accident, she made sure to give to his fundraiser. Upon her death, she donated her eyes to Sight Savers, in hopes that someone might be able to see the world through her eyes. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age, and at the time of her death, she was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.Services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Ltd. DeGraffenreid - Wood Crematory with visitation from 11:00 - 1:00 P.M. before the service. Burial will follow in Bass Chapel Cemetery, Strafford, Missouri.