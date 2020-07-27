Ernesto M. Gapasin, MD
Springfield - Ernesto (Ernie) M. Gapasin M.D., 80, a devoted husband, father and friend loved by so many, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 surrounded by his three loving children and their immediate family.
Ernie was born on November 7, 1939 in La Union, Philippines and is the son of the late Ciriaco Estocapio Gapasin and Victoriana Ogoy Madayag Gapasin as one of eight children. Through hard work and perseverance, Ernie graduated high school as The Salutatorian. Ernie received his medical degree in 1964 from the University of Santo Tomas.
Ernie met his wife Mollie (Angelita Carlos Gapasin) in Cotabato City, Philippines where Mollie worked as a dietitian at Cotabato Provincial Hospital. Ernie and Mollie married on December 16, 1964 before immigrating to the United States for Ernie's medical residency, which he completed at St. John's Episcopal Hospital and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Ernie and Mollie moved from New York to Lebanon, Missouri in 1972 with their two children, Jennifer and Kenneth. Ernie's youngest son, Ernesto, Jr. (Jun-Jun) was born in 1973.
Ernie operated a private medical practice in Lebanon for thirty-two years, specializing in General Surgery before moving to Springfield, Missouri in 2004 to work as a staff doctor for the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners (MCFP Springfield). Ernie retired in 2014, completing a 50 year medical career helping and caring for others.
Ernie dearly loved and missed Mollie, his wife of 52 years, who passed away in 2017.
During his later years, Ernie embraced life to the fullest, thankful for all that life had to offer him. Ernie was an avid outdoorsman, as he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Ernie loved golf and taught himself to play the game. Ernie passed his passion for golf to his three children.
Ernie developed close friendships in the Lebanon and Springfield communities through his memberships at both the former Lebanon Country Club, and Twin Oaks Country Club. Ernie was also an active parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.
Ernie was very proud of his six grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with them as well as talking about their accomplishments.
Ernie is survived by his three children Jennifer (married to Carlos Yguico), Kenneth, Ernesto, Jr. (married to Tamara Newsom); his grandchildren, Ellie and Eva Yguico, Emma, Joshua, Elijah and Ella Gapasin; and his siblings, Celedonio, Herminio, Ruben and Benecia.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm CDT followed by a Rosary/Prayer Service at 8:00 pm CDT at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2200 W. Republic Road, Springfield, MO.
The funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, 11:00 am CDT, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. The burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 4677 W. Division Street, Springfield, MO.
*To ensure the safety of everyone in attendance at all the services, ALL guests will be required to wear face coverings, and social / physical distancing measures will be in place at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Also, the family requests to respectfully refrain from contact with others in attendance at the services. A "Live-Stream" to the funeral mass will be available to those who would prefer to attend remotely.
Memorial contributions in Ernie's memory can be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
