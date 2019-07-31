|
Ernie Sullivan
Springfield - Ernie Ray Sullivan, 84, of Springfield, MO passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born in Halfway, MO on Wednesday, January 2, 1935 to Dolly and Ed Sullivan.
Ernie loved to go fishing, car races and spending time with friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his wife Juanita, his parents and one step-son Wilden Davis.
Ernie is survived by Betty Erinheart, Roy Davis, Lucky Davis, Linda Cantrell, Jimmy Davis, Homer Davis, Freddie Davis, Twyna Davis, Gray Davis and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and family.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 1-2 pm at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel, 5234 W. State Highway EE Springfield, MO 65802 with funeral services to follow at 2pm.
Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on July 31, 2019