Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
(417) 866-5012
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernie Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernie Sullivan


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernie Sullivan Obituary
Ernie Sullivan

Springfield - Ernie Ray Sullivan, 84, of Springfield, MO passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born in Halfway, MO on Wednesday, January 2, 1935 to Dolly and Ed Sullivan.

Ernie loved to go fishing, car races and spending time with friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his wife Juanita, his parents and one step-son Wilden Davis.

Ernie is survived by Betty Erinheart, Roy Davis, Lucky Davis, Linda Cantrell, Jimmy Davis, Homer Davis, Freddie Davis, Twyna Davis, Gray Davis and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and family.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 1-2 pm at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel, 5234 W. State Highway EE Springfield, MO 65802 with funeral services to follow at 2pm.

Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now