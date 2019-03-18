|
|
Esther Lisenby
Springfield - Esther Lisenby, 94, of Springfield, MO passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 at Willard Care Center. She was born January 4, 1925 in Springfield, to Fred and Grace (Widmeyer) Steury. Esther was the sixth of nine children.
She married Bill Lisenby on December 6, 1944 and they were blessed with three children, Garry, Larry and Rebecca. They were married 67 years before his passing in 2012. Esther loved being in the outdoors, she loved mowing and gardening but most of all she loved her family.
Esther is preceded in death by her loving husband Bill, and 8 siblings. Left to mourn her passing is her children; Garry, Larry and Rebecca, 10 grandchildren and several great grand and great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and countless friends. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives had been touched by her.
A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday March 19th from 6-8 p.m at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte (4500 S. Lone Pine). Graveside services will be held Wednesday March 20th at 10 a.m. at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 18, 2019