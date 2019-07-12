|
|
Esther Lois Anderson
Springfield, MO. - Esther Lois Anderson, 78, of Springfield, MO passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the the Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, MO. She was born on January 9, 1941 in Leslie Arkansas the daughter of Chester and Lucy (Lane) Connett both of whom preceded her in death. Esther graduated from California High School in 1961 and received her AA Degree in Accounting. She was married on July 24, 1959 to Truman E. Anderson who also preceded her in death on September 9, 1991. Esther was a bookkeeper and business partner with her husband for many years owning numerous businesses together. She was also a bookkeeper for a veterinarian office in Springfield. Then she worked for the Assembly of God Headquarters as an Editorial Assistant in the World Ministries Communications Department at the General Council from April 1996 until she retired in September of 2007. After retiring, she occasionally filled in as an office assistant, as needed from 2008-2010. Esther was a member of Life 360 Church in Springfield and was a part of the Oasis Group. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, music, being involved with her church when she was able and was a big animal lover. Esther is survived by one daughter, Kay Huffman and husband Curtis of Overland Park, KS; two brothers, David Connett and wife Betty of Raytown, MO and James Connett and wife Anne of Savannah, GA also one sister, Naomi Shockley of Pleasant Hill, MO and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one infant son. There will be a Memorial Service at 11 AM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Life360 Church, 2220 W. Chesterfield Blvd. Springfield, MO 65087. Also Visitation will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10-11 AM with the Funeral Service following at 11 AM at the funeral home. Officiating will be Rev. Stephen Bickel. Burial will follow at the Old Salem Cemetery North of California, MO. Memorial Contributions can be made to Life360 Missions, 2220 W. Chesterfield Blvd. Springfield, MO 65087. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Service, California, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on July 12, 2019