Esther Marie Kelley
1929 - 2020
Esther Marie Kelley

Springfield - Esther M. Kelley (King), 91 years of age, passed away on November 17, 2020, into the loving arms of Jesus. She was born on April 12, 1929, in Boone, Iowa, to Ralph and Ada King. Esther was united in marriage to Dell, celebrating 69 years of marriage before his passing in 2016.

She is survived by her sister: Sharon Sturtz of Boone, Iowa; children: Stephen and Michael of Springfield, Paul of Wyoming, and Miriam of Texas. Esther is preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

Esther attended the One Life Church of the Nazarene in Springfield, Missouri.

Due to COVID restrictions, there are no formal services planned at this time. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Dell, at Boone Memorial Gardens in Boone, Iowa.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the One Life Church of the Nazarene, 3245 South Kansas Ave. 65807

"Well done good and faithful servant! Matt. 25:23

Care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Missouri.






Published in News-Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
