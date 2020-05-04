|
|
Ethel M. Johnson
Brighton, Missouri - Ethel M. Johnson died on April 30, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by her husband, six children, one brother, one sister, and numerous grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, one son, one grandson, her parents, two brothers and four sisters. She was a member of Noble Hill Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel (5234 W. State Highway EE Springfield, MO). A private family graveside will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19 the funeral home will only be allowing groups of 15 to enter the building. Please meet the funeral home greeter at the door for instructions.
Donations can be made in Ethel's memory to Humane Society of Southwest Missouri (3161 W. Norton Rd Springfield, MO 65803).
Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 4 to May 5, 2020