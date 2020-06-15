Ethel "Louise" Snyder
1935 - 2020
Ethel "Louise" Snyder

Ozark, MO - Ethel "Louise" Snyder passed away Wednesday June 10, at Ozark Nursing and Care Center in Ozark, MO. Louise was born June 29, 1935 to Chester Upton and Catherine (Swayne) Bell in Du Quoin, IL.

She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Springfield and previously a long-time member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Louise is remembered as a very creative person; she was an expert seamstress and floral designer. She had a great love for animals, and had an extraordinary green thumb. She was also a Senior Democrat of the Ozarks.

Preceded in death by her parents and sister Barbara; She is survived by daughters Leslie Snyder, Jackie Sikes, and Jhan Snyder, and one son, Richard (Ava) Snyder; six grandchildren, Katie Whitener, Ryan Snider, John Russell Skinner, Anna Sikes-Fernandez, Rhiana Snyder, and Kyra Snyder. She is also survived by three sisters, Kathleen Becker, Carolyn Visser and Marilyn Lee, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends.

Special thanks to the staff at Ozark Nursing and Care Center for their compassion and care.

A celebration of life service will be held at Messiah Lutheran on June 16 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be live streamed at MessiahMO.org.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or your favorite animal welfare organization.




Published in News-Leader from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran
