Services
Barnes Family Funeral Home
1700 South 15th Avenue
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-7811
Eugene Arthur Butler

Eugene Arthur Butler Obituary
Eugene Arthur Butler

Eugene Arthur Butler, 72, of Boise, Idaho, formerly of Springfield, died Jan. 9, 2020, in Boise. Funeral services will be 11 am Jan. 17, at the Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark, Mo. Visitation will be 10 to 11 am at the funeral home in Ozark. Burial will be 3:30 pm in the Calhoun Cemetery, Calhoun, Mo., with military honors. Arrangements Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton, Mo. Condolences www.bradleyhadley.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
