Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Morrissey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Edward Morrissey


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Edward Morrissey Obituary
Eugene Edward Morrissey

Springfield, Mo. - Eugene Edward Morrissey 81, Springfield, Mo. passed away in his home on August 11, 2019. He was born in Springfield, Mo. on April 1, 1938 to James Frances and Zona Helen (Compton) Morrissey. He was a retired self-employed Home Builder, building homes in the Springfield area for many years. He was also a former building inspector for Greene county for 12 years. He was a former member of the Navy reserve. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Cathoilc Church. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Even after his retirement, he still enjoyed building.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jo Ann (Cunningham) Morrissey. He is also survived by a daughter: Jean Stoner and her husband, Bob, three sons and their wives: Jeffrey and Pamela Morrissey, Don and Sarah Morrissey, and Dennis and Debbie Morrissey, nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren

There will be a memorial visitation, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North;3506 North National Blvd, Springfield, Mo. No burial is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now