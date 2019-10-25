|
Eugene "Gene" Gilbreath
Springfield - Another honored World War II soldier has left us. Eugene "Gene" Gilbreath, (94) passed away Friday, October 18th, 2019 after a short illness. He was born October 13th, 1925.
Gene was raised on a farm with his brother Gerald near Walnut Grove. He graduated from Walnut Grove High School and joined the army. He volunteered for the airborne division (jump school). Within a short time, he was deployed to Europe representing the 101st airborne division. He jumped into Holland during a raging war at the age of 18. During his deployment, a sniper shot him in the chest. After a long recovery, he finally returned home as a decorated veteran who was awarded a purple heart.
Shortly afterwards, he married his young sweetheart Doris Patterson and attended Missouri State University graduating with a major in business. Gene was employed by General Motors Finance his entire career where he held an executive position.
Upon his retirement, he and Doris moved to Kimberling City and then Springfield, MO.
Gene never forgot about his military friends and would faithfully attend their reunions and funerals. Most recently, Gene was invited several times to attend and participate in European events honoring the sacrifices of the U.S. World War II soldiers. At these events, he was treated like a celebrity. He made many lifelong friends in his travels. Gene even returned to Holland to the small one car garage where he was shot. Gene was indeed an outstanding member of America's Greatest Generation. His broad charismatic smile, genuine personality and firm hand shake will not be forgotten.
Gene was a leader in the Elks community for 64 years and devoted member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. He was proceeded in death, by his lifelong soulmate and sweetheart wife Doris, his sister in law Marilyn, his brother Gerald, his niece Virginia and his parents Leona and Francis.
He is survived by his nephew Don, wife Julia and their adult children, Christian and Hailey Gilbreath.
May this honored and esteemed World War II veteran rest in peace!
Visitation will be from 1:00PM until service time, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove, MO. Funeral services will begin at 2:00PM, at the funeral home, with burial and military honors to follow, at Greene Lawn Cemetery, Walnut Grove.
