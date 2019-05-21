Eugene Marshall Laytham



Springfield - Eugene Marshall Laytham, 88 years of age, passed away to his heavenly home on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Springfield, MO. He was born on September 30, 1930, in Carthage, MO, and attended high school at Brentwood High School in St. Louis, MO, and graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri-Rolla. Gene was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Betty, whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage. To this union, two daughters were born: Jennifer L. Swank and Sandra J. Collins.



Gene and his wife, Betty, made their home in St. Louis, raising their two daughters, then moved to Omaha, Nebraska, and retired in Springfield, MO. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant and was an executive officer and general service engineer unit commander. Upon Gene's discharge from the military, he worked for Union Pacific Railroad as a civil engineer until retirement. He was an active member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Springfield, MO, for many years and sang in the choir. Gene had over 25 years of volunteer service for the Ronald McDonald House. In his younger years, Gene enjoyed playing tennis, golf, bowling, and softball. He is remembered as taking good care of his family, and enjoyed spending time with them.



He is survived by his daughters: Jennifer "Jeni" Swank and her husband, Keith, and Sandy Collins; grandchildren: Matthew (Amy) Zadeh, Kelly (Josh) Wilkes, Laura Swank, Anne-Marie Swank; and great-grandchildren: Corbin, Max, Alice, Evelyn, and Emma. Gene is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty; his parents; and a brother: Jack Laytham.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, Springfield, MO. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 AM with Pastor Hosea Bilyeu officiating. Following funeral services, Gene will be escorted to Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO, by the Patriot Guard, where he will receive full military honors at 1:00 PM and then laid to rest.



The family is very appreciative of the care Gene received while residing at The Gardens Independent Living Center, Springfield, MO, and asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gene's memory be made to this organization.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO. Published in the News-Leader on May 21, 2019