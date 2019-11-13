|
|
Eugene Palmer
Springfield - Walter Eugene Palmer, 82, passed away November 12, 2019, at home with his family by his side.
Oldest son of Walter "Pete" and Eva Palmer, Eugene was born in Garden City, Kansas on January 20, 1937. He attended Garden City High School and put himself through college at the University of Kansas. He graduated with a degree in petroleum engineering and worked for Amoco his entire career. He was an excellent woodworker and spent many hours creating beautiful furniture for those he loved.
In 1962, he married his "queen bee" Phyllis and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage and had two daughters, Robin Harrison (Steve), of Springfield, and Lesley Moxon (Paul), Greensboro, North Carolina. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren Palmer, Sarah and Emily; brother Robert Palmer, sisters Shirley Akagi and Joyce Hett; and a host of friends and extended family.
Eugene will be remembered for his love and dedication to family and his love of reading, golf, old Hank Williams songs, the Bronte sisters' novels, the Jayhawks and his front porch. Perhaps his greatest legacy is what he taught us all about the joy of giving. The world will not be the same without his dry wit and loving heart. We will miss him terribly.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rare Breed Youth Services or the Crosslines Holiday Center Toy Drive.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019