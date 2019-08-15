|
Eva LaWanda Owens
Springfield - Eva LaWanda (Shive) Owens, age 84, of Springfield passed to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 11th, 2019.
LaWanda was born November 19, 1934 to William G. and Bessie L. Shive. She was a 1952 graduate of Springfield High School and attended Central Bible Institute. LaWanda served alongside her husband as Assemblies of God pastors for 30 years in Indiana. She retired from St. John's Home Health Services in 2000. LaWanda will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Survivors include her three loving children, Sandy (Terry) Claessens, Randy (Rene') Owens, and Carol Owens; former daughter-in-law, Susan Long; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Calvin Owens; her son, Steve Owens; daughter-in-law, Lynda Owens: one brother, Robert Shive; one sister, Lola Camp; and her parents, William and Bessie Shive.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 11:30 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. A celebration of LaWanda's life will be held Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at 11:30 am at Greenlawn Funeral Home South, with burial to follow at White Chapel in Springfield.
LaWanda had a heart for foreign missions and helping those in need; in lieu of flowers it was her desire that donations be made to Assemblies of God World Missions or Convoy of Hope.
Services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 15, 2019