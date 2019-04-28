|
Evalyn Winfree
Clever - Evalyn Mae Winfree, age 88, of Billings, MO, died peacefully, Thursday, April 25, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Republic Healthcare, Republic, MO. She was born January 10, 1931 in Council Grove, KS to Victor and Eva Mae (Jewel) Kearn.
Evalyn spent her life serving The Lord, most recently as a faithful member of Hurley Baptist Church. She married Walter Winfree, February 14, 1948. She worked at the garment factory for many years, as they also raised beef cattle. Eventually, they quit their jobs to handle cattle farming.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents and brothers, Ardell and Calvin Kearn.
Evalyn is survived by son, Larry J. and his wife Phyllis; daughter, Linda and her husband, Danny Viles; three grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two upcoming great great grandchildren; a sister, Wilma Winfree, plus a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation for Evalyn will be Monday, April 29, from 6 to 8 PM at Meadors Funeral Home, Republic Chapel. Services will be Tuesday, April 30 at 2:00 PM, at Hurley Baptist Church, 5995 State Hwy A, Hurley, MO 65675. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hurley Baptist Youth Dept.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 28, 2019