Evelyn D. Patterson Pitts
Springfield - Evelyn Dalleen Patterson Pitts, age 90, died June 24, 2020 in Springfield, MO. She was born July 6, 1929 in Elixer, MO to Nola and Dall Patterson. She was a member of The First Baptist Church in Buffalo, MO where she lived for 23 years before moving back to Springfield in 1993. She was Baptized and saved as a young child and had a dear long-time friend June Carpenter. Evelyn was raised in Urbana, MO where she attended high school and graduated in 1947 as Valedictorian. She went on to attend Draugh Business College and married Lee L. Pitts of Louisburg, MO Dec. 13, 1947. They remained in Urbana until moving to Bolivar and having two children Terri Miller and Scott Pitts. She was preceded in death by her parents Nola and Dall Patterson, husband Lee, son Scott and brother Jim Patterson. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Ida Bell Pitts. She is survived by Daughter Terri (David) Miller, one grandchild Lauren and spouse Jessie and one great granddaughter Madelyn R. Pitts. A niece Sandy Patterson Frye of Springfield, MO and in-laws Mike and Betty Pitts of Kansas, along with nephews and nieces. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to The Alzheimer's Association at 3645 South Ave., Springfield, MO 65804. Visitation will be at Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 7-8 PM followed by a Graveside Service Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2 PM at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, MO. Online condolences can be made at www.gormanscharpf.com. The family would like to thank Birch Pointe Nursing for being so kind.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.