Evelyn Lackey
Evelyn Lackey

Springfield - Evelyn Kay (Davenport) Lackey, 73, of Springfield, MO, died September 8, 2020. Evelyn was born June 1, 1947, in Waynesville, MO. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Alvie and Bertha Davenport; and her two brothers, Donald and Keneth Davenport. She is survived by her husband, Sheldon W. Lackey of Springfield; one son, Troy Shad Lackey and his wife, Amber of Ozark; two sisters, Ethel Boyer and Donna Harris, both of Lebanon, MO; one granddaughter, two grandsons, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Evelyn worked over 30 years and retired from OACAC Family Planning, in Springfield, Missouri. She was a life-long member of Independence Baptist Church, in Richland, MO.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., September 10, 2020, at Hazelgreen Cemetery, in Richland, Missouri. Memorials are suggested to Hazelgreen Cemetery to Mr. Elvis Ogle, 28970 Spring Rd, Richland, MO 65556.






Published in News-Leader from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
