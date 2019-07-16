|
Evelyn "June" Spickard Hartley
Springfield - Mother, grandmother, friend and follower of Christ, Evelyn "June" Spickard Hartley, went to be with our heavenly Father on July 14, 2019. June, as she was always known, was born at home to parents Grace Franks Spickard and Melvin Spickard on November 2, 1929. She was the younger sister of Norma "Erline" Spickard. All three preceded her in death.
She attended Springfield Public Schools, graduating from Springfield (Central) High School in 1947. After graduation, she crossed Benton Avenue and attended Drury College, graduating with a bachelor's degree in education. That fall, she began teaching history and English at Pipkin Junior High where she taught for six years. In her final year of teaching, she was selected to be on the first faculty at Hillcrest High School, also in Springfield. A highlight of that year was sponsoring the Highlanders Drum and Bugle Corps. She had fond memories of the girls with whom she worked, and maintained relationships with many of them throughout her life. Always looking to improve herself, while teaching, she obtained a master's degree from the University of Missouri in guidance and counseling and curriculum.
It was while she was teaching in Springfield, colleague H.O. Hartley, suggested his son, also a Springfield High School and Drury graduate, consider asking June on a date. He agreed, and Richard "Dick" Hartley and June had their first date at the Ozark Empire Fair in August of 1958. They married at Drury Stone Chapel in October of 1959, and a year later welcomed son Steven Richard. They made their first home in Oklahoma, where Dick was employed by TG&Y Variety Stores. In 1961, the family moved to Branson where they opened a paint store, which eventually became Dick's 5&10 in downtown Branson.
June was a giver. In addition to working to help Dick achieve his dream of owning his own business, she gave time to many causes and organizations. She served on the Branson Park Board, after working to raise funds for the first public swimming pool in Branson. In addition, she served nine years on the Branson School Board. She enjoyed serving as Den Mother to Steve's Cub Scout troop, and later as a Girl Scout leader to daughter Melissa's troop. June was a member of the College of the Ozarks Associates. She loved being a part of PEO chapter JR, where she held many positions, including chapter president. Many of her closest friendships were formed while serving in these many capacities.
Above all, June loved the Lord. She attended the Branson Bible Church. In the late 1960s she began teaching a weekly Bible study in her home. She continued this for nearly 50 years, until her health failed. Additional friendships were made and nurtured through this Bible study and while attending Precepts Bible Study. Her guiding motto came from the poem by C.T. Studd: "Only one life 'twill soon be past. Only what's done for Christ will last." It was her greatest desire to live for the Lord.
Though deeply saddened by June's passing, the family does not mourn as those who have no hope. As her memory and body failed, and has her days on this earth, our temporary home, waned, those who hurt most, and will feel the void caused by her passing are son, Steve Hartley, Branson; daughter, Dr. Melissa June Hartley-Montgomery, Springfield; granddaughters Meredith June Montgomery, Waco, Texas, and Mallory June Montgomery, Springfield; dear cousin, Carol June Morse, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Carol's son John Mott, and wife Melissa, Nixa, Missouri. She was proceeded in death by husband Richard L. "Dick" Hartley, and Dick's parents, Nora and H.O. Hartley.
Funeral services are under the care of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, Branson. Visitation is planned for Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm, Williams Memorial Chapel, College of the Ozarks. The funeral will be Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11:00am, also at Williams Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Branson Bible Church; 533 Branson Landing Blvd; Branson, MO 65616.
Published in the News-Leader from July 16 to July 17, 2019