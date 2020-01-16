|
Evelyn Thelma Kukal
Lockwood - Evelyn Thelma Kukal, of Lockwood, MO, passed away from this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO surrounded by her loving family, after a five year battle with Dementia.
She was born on March 4, 1925 to August and Emma (Boehne) Lilienkamp in Lockwood, MO. They preceded her in death along with her five brothers, Gilbert, Walter, Herbert, Richard, and Theodore Lilienkamp.
Evelyn was a devout Christian and has been a faithful and devoted member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lockwood, MO since her early childhood. One of her favorite pastimes was being outdoors working in her yard. She was also an avid sports fan that enjoyed watching anything sports related on TV, especially the Cardinals baseball games. Her hobbies also included working crossword puzzles, reading the paper, going to her grandchildren's activities and walking. She would walk up to a couple of miles a day up until the age of 90. She was a hard worker and approached everything she did with an attack attitude. Evelyn was known to speak her mind and it was often unfiltered. Most of all though, she loved the Lord, her church, and her family.
Evelyn is survived by her five children, Frank (Vicki) Kukal of Springfield, MO, Gary (Deborah) Kukal of Springfield, MO, Kristy Hawes of Lamar, MO, Joe (Deb) Kukal of Mt. Green, UT, and Diane (Brian) Arnold of Kimberling City, MO; ten grandchildren, Emily (Jaime) Carrillo, Morgan (Denny) Swartzlander, Curtis (Brittany) Kukal, Rusty (Lynzi) Hawes, Annie (Davey) Hawes, Marlee (James) Mathia, Kelsey (Josh) Keeton, Kerrigan Arnold, Bowdy (Kelly) Pingree, and Brandon (Jenny) Pingree; nineteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Evelyn will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lockwood, MO. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Evelyn loved flowers and those would be appreciated, and memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Lockwood Funeral Chapel.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020