Services
Greenfield Funeral Chapel
61 N Allison Ave
Greenfield, MO 65661
(417) 637-5317
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Kukal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Thelma Kukal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Thelma Kukal Obituary
Evelyn Thelma Kukal

Lockwood - Evelyn Thelma Kukal, of Lockwood, MO, passed away from this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO surrounded by her loving family, after a five year battle with Dementia.

She was born on March 4, 1925 to August and Emma (Boehne) Lilienkamp in Lockwood, MO. They preceded her in death along with her five brothers, Gilbert, Walter, Herbert, Richard, and Theodore Lilienkamp.

Evelyn was a devout Christian and has been a faithful and devoted member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lockwood, MO since her early childhood. One of her favorite pastimes was being outdoors working in her yard. She was also an avid sports fan that enjoyed watching anything sports related on TV, especially the Cardinals baseball games. Her hobbies also included working crossword puzzles, reading the paper, going to her grandchildren's activities and walking. She would walk up to a couple of miles a day up until the age of 90. She was a hard worker and approached everything she did with an attack attitude. Evelyn was known to speak her mind and it was often unfiltered. Most of all though, she loved the Lord, her church, and her family.

Evelyn is survived by her five children, Frank (Vicki) Kukal of Springfield, MO, Gary (Deborah) Kukal of Springfield, MO, Kristy Hawes of Lamar, MO, Joe (Deb) Kukal of Mt. Green, UT, and Diane (Brian) Arnold of Kimberling City, MO; ten grandchildren, Emily (Jaime) Carrillo, Morgan (Denny) Swartzlander, Curtis (Brittany) Kukal, Rusty (Lynzi) Hawes, Annie (Davey) Hawes, Marlee (James) Mathia, Kelsey (Josh) Keeton, Kerrigan Arnold, Bowdy (Kelly) Pingree, and Brandon (Jenny) Pingree; nineteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Evelyn will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lockwood, MO. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Evelyn loved flowers and those would be appreciated, and memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Lockwood Funeral Chapel.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -