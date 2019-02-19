|
Everett Kyle "Shorty" Hall
Springfield - Everett Kyle "Shorty" Hall passed away on February 10, 2019. He was born on July 21, 1947 in Visalia, California to his parents Robert Kyle Hall and Nora Loree Burchell, both whom preceded him in death.
Everett was also preceded in death by his grandparents, several aunts and uncles and far too many good friends.
He is survived by three sisters; Margie Thompson of Springfield Missouri, Sue Tindle of Republic Missouri, and Betty Tavares of Manteca, California, two brothers; Joe Hall of Springfield, Missouri, and Roy Hall of Seabrook, Texas. Three nieces, three nephews and countless friends, to include one lifelong friend, Mr. Leroy Denham of Clovis, California.
Shorty loved fast cars, motorcycles, boats, flying airplanes and helicopters but, found great pleasure in spending as much time as possible with his family and friends, as well as charming the ladies. But the thrill of racing faster, flying higher, diving deeper and coming up drier, always took second place to being surrounded by good friends and family; just to laugh, hangout and enjoy their company. Shorty was loved by all who knew or had just met him and will be greatly missed. His favorite motto: "This entire body belongs to Shorty Hall"
Visitation for Shorty will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Services will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Hazelwood Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 19, 2019